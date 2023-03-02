Founding Owner Of The Carolina Panthers Jerry Richardson Dead At 86

Jerry Richardson, original owner of the Carolina Panthers, has died at the age of 86.

Richardson played in the NFL himself, winning an NFL championship in 1959, NFL.com reported.

The team was founded in 1995 and sold to David Tepper in 2017. The Panthers were 9-8 in the postseason and lost two Super Bowls, NBC Sports reported. Richardson put the team up for sale at the end of the 2017 season after the NFL began investigations into allegations of workplace misconduct against him, NFL.com reported.

We are saddened to hear about the passing of former owner Jerry Richardson. pic.twitter.com/9Cjn0PSYW2 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 2, 2023

“Jerry Richardson’s contributions to professional football in the Carolinas are historic. With the arrival of the Panthers in 1995, he changed the landscape of sports in the region and gave the NFL fans here a team to call their own,” Panthers co-owners David and Nicole Tepper said in a statement, NFL.com reported.