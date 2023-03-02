Starbucks Illegally Fired Six Employees In Win For Labor Organizers, Judge Rules

Starbucks illegally fired six workers from New York State in an effort to rebuff union movements, a judge from the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) ruled Wednesday, the BBC reports.

Judge Michael A. Rosas ordered the company to rehire the six fired workers and reward compensation to other affected employees, according to the BBC. The coffeehouse has recently faced an escalating number of unions forming within its stores around the U.S.

The company carried out “egregious and widespread” violations of federal labor laws at its Buffalo and Rochester, New York, branches, Judge Rosas ruled. Starbucks allegedly interrogated and threatened the workers, and also withheld salary discussions, according to the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Flagrant Violations’: Starbucks Sued Over Alleged Discriminatory Hiring Practices)

🚨🚨🚨 IN A HISTORIC DECISION Administrative Law Judge Michael A. Rosas of the National Labor Relations Board issued his 204 page decision, finding Starbucks violated federal labor law HUNDREDS of times in Buffalo, NY alone. https://t.co/eEfaOfELTl — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) March 1, 2023

Starbucks defended its actions, arguing the firings were lawful and fell under company policies, the BBC reported.

“We believe the decision and the remedies ordered are inappropriate given the record in this matter and are considering all options to obtain further legal review,” Starbucks told the outlet.

Buffalo employee Michael Sanabria said the ruling was “such a massive win for us, and for the labor movement as a whole.”

Starbucks has reportedly made efforts to increase employee wages in response to the alleged dissatisfaction within the multinational company.