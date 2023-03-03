Evanna Lynch Defends J.K. Rowling, Says ‘It’s Important’ She’s ‘Amplifying The Voices Of Detransitioners’

“Harry Potter” star Evanna Lynch defended J.K. Rowling by saying the author has important messaging to share about detransitioners and supports her voice.

Lynch declared her support for detransitioners during an interview with the Telegraph. Lynch stated that she has “great compassion for trans people” and doesn’t “want to add to their pain,” but went on to say she believes “it’s important” that Rowling has been “amplifying the voices of detransitioners.”

Evanna Lynch has taken Gold as the first Harry Potter actor to re-think JK Rowling’s stance on purist feminism & agree w/ her We’re waiting, Emma Watson. Who I recently learned didn’t even warn JK that her statement throwing “Jo” under the bus was even coming Some “feminist”🙄 pic.twitter.com/pMg1Cg71YC — EJ Rosetta (@ejrosetta) March 3, 2023

Lynch says J.K. Rowling deserves credit from the public amid claims that the famous author is transphobic. She drew a crisp line between transphobia and the advocacy for detransitioners and admitted the entire topic may be better served on a different platform, the outlet noted. Lynch previously said she felt it was “irresponsible to discuss such a delicate topic” as transgender rights online.

Despite the misplaced forum for a conversation of this nature, Lynch said she personally “can’t forget what a generous and loving person” Rowling is, and spoke to her own stance of the topic, the outlet noted.

Lynch referenced comments Rowling made in 2020 that were perceived as being transphobic. “I was very naive when I was dragged into that conversation,” Lynch said to the Telegraph. “I didn’t even know there were two sides. I had a view of, like, good and bad. I do have compassion for both sides of the argument.” (RELATED: Harry Potter Star Ralph Fiennes Defends J.K. Rowling Against Attacks)

Evanna Lynch joined chorus of Harry Potter stars condemning @jk_rowling over gender debate. Now she’s the first to think again. “I didn’t even know there were two sides,” she tells me in @Telegraph. “I’m a bit braver now about uncomfortable conversations”https://t.co/UhKw8yL8ox — Etan Smallman (@EtanSmallman) February 22, 2023

Lynch credited Rowling’s good intentions and loving nature. “I just felt that her character has always been to advocate for the most vulnerable members of society,” she said to the Telegraph. “The problem is that there’s a disagreement over who’s the most vulnerable. I do wish people would just give her more grace and listen to her,” Lynch added.

The ongoing conversation stems from Rowling’s original 2020 tweet in response to an article headlined, “Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.”

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

She responded by saying, “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” and faced immediate backlash online.