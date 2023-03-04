Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Accused Of Assault By Restaurant Owner And Waiter

The brother of an NFL superstar has found himself under fire after being charged with assault for grabbing and forcing himself on a restaurant owner.

Jackson Mahomes, brother of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes, was caught on tape forcing himself upon the owner of an owner of an Overland Park, Kansas restaurant owner. Aspen Vaughn, the owner of the restaurant, said Mahomes grabbed her and forcibly kissed her.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” Vaughn said according to Fox News, “and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying, ‘What are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times, where the last time I was pushing him off, and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door, and I was yelling for them to come help, because he’s big and massive.”

Vaughn believes Mahomes had consumed alcohol during the encounter, according to reporting by the Kansas City Star. She claimed that he grabbed her by the neck and forced a kiss on her without her consent. She pulled back, but Mahomes then grabbed her and then forced two more kisses.

Jackson Mahomes is accused of sexually assaulting the owner of an Overland Park Restaurant and pushing a waitress, according to TMZ “He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he did it two more times” pic.twitter.com/JmANbWJrvY — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 4, 2023

Police are investigating the situation, and will release a report once it is concluded, according to the Kansas City Star. “The Police Department is aware of an incident that occurred on Feb. 25, 2023, at a business near 151st and Metcalf. The department is still investigating. Releasing any additional information would be inappropriate at this time. Anyone with information should contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.”

A lawyer for Jackson Mahomes denied the allegations in a statement reported by The Kansas City Star: “Jackson has done nothing wrong. Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

Mahomes is also known for his large TikTok following, where his antics have gained him notoriety. In September 2021, Mahomes poured water on a fan after the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens. In October 2021, Mahomes sparked outrage when he danced on the memorial of late NFL great Sean Taylor. Taylor was killed in 2007 after a gunman entered his home in a botched robbery attempt.