‘Trying To Be A Victim’: Chris Rock Mocks Meghan Markle’s Racism Claims In Standup Special

In his recent standup special on Netflix, comedian Chris Rock slammed Meghan Markle for her accusations of racism against the British Royal Family, saying her troubles with her in-laws weren’t necessarily racially-motivated.

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry sat down with Oprah in 2021 for an interview in which she dropped bombshell accusations of racism against the British Royal Family. In the interview, Markle claimed that the Royal Family mistreated her and one family member openly speculated on the color of her baby.

In his two-and-a-half hour Netflix standup special, Selective Outrage, Chris Rock dismissed the idea that the Royal Family’s alleged mistreatment of Markle was motivated by anti-black racial animus. He also claimed that Markle was the beneficiary of the “light-skinned lottery” and that noted that she’s always “complaining.”

“Some of that shit she went through was not racism,” Rock said, “It was just some in-law shit. Sometimes it’s just some in-law shit. Because she’s complaining like, what the fuck is she talking about? ‘Oprah they’re so racist, they wanted to know how brown the baby was going to be,'”

Rock quipped that curiosity about her and Harry’s baby wasn’t racist, because even black people were thinking the same thing.

‘”They’re so racist, they’re so racist,”‘ Rock said, making fun of Markle, “That’s not racist, because even black people want to know how brown the baby going to be!”

Rock also mocked the idea of Markle’s supposed victimhood, implying she should’ve known what she was getting herself into by marrying into the British Royal Family.

“Going on Oprah, ‘I didn’t know, I had no idea how racist they were,'” Rock said, “”It’s the royal family! You didn’t Google these motherf—–? What the f— is she talking about, she didn’t know? It’s the royal family! They’re the original racists!'”