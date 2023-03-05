Mike Pompeo Says Trump Wasn’t A ‘True Conservative Leader’

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday on Fox News that former President Donald Trump was not a true conservative leader.

Host Shannon Bream asked whether Pompeo- should he run for office- would be better at managing debt compared to Trump.

“I think a President Pompeo or any conservative president will do better than not only we did during the four years of the Trump administration, but Barack Obama, George Bush,” Pompeo said. (RELATED: Mike Pompeo Challenges Teachers Union Boss Randi Weingarten To Debate)

“The list is long of folks who come to Washington on one theory and aren’t prepared to stand up and explain to the American people how we’re actually going to get that right. The system is at risk if we don’t get it right. We have $31 trillion in the hole. We’ve got to begin to grow the economy and build it back with lower taxes. When we do that and grow our economy, we’ll get it right. It’s when you take a true conservative leader.”

“Are you saying President Trump wasn’t a true conservative leader?” Bream pushed.

“Six trillion dollars more in debt, that’s never the right direction for the country, Shannon.”

While Pompeo has yet to officially announce a run, he has not ruled out the possibility of vying for the 2024 nomination. Pompeo rejected claims in November that he “shifted” away from Trump, stating while the administration did “really good work” a lot was left “on the table.”

Pompeo also appeared to take a dig at Trump after the 2022 midterms, tweeting “we were told we’d get tired of winning. But I’m tired of losing. And so are most Republicans.”