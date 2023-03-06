Ahead Of Likely 2024 Announcement, DeSantis Will Head To Early Primary States

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will head to Iowa and Nevada later this week after the state’s legislative session reconvenes and he delivers his State of the State Address.

DeSantis has helped set the legislative agenda, as the Republicans hold a supermajority, and he is expected to touch on his proposals in his Tuesday speech.

“This is typical Governor DeSantis. The guy lets no grass grow beneath his feet, he’s constantly on the move and constantly accomplishing new things – this week is no different,” Nick Iarossi, a long time DeSantis supporter and co-chairman of his inaugural, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a busy week ahead as he prepares for an expected presidential campaign launch in the coming months.

The governor will head to early primary states Iowa and Nevada after the Republican-held legislature reconvenes and delivers his State of the State address on Tuesday. He’s making all of the right moves to end up in a good position for president, Florida political experts told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Clearly, DeSantis is campaigning without campaigning,” Ben Torpey, Republican political consultant out of Florida, told the DCNF. “All indicators are pointing towards a launch.”

DeSantis will appear at several events in Des Moines and Davenport with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, according to the Des Moines Register.

“There’s no question that he is doing the things necessary to be in a positive position to run for president,” Jaime Miller, former executive director of the Florida Republican Party, told the DCNF regarding his visit to these early states.

Nick Iarossi, a long time DeSantis supporter and co-chairman of his Inaugural, told the DCNF that he doesn’t think the governor’s going to these early states is purposeful, and rather that DeSantis is not going to exclude early primary states in his book tour. DeSantis launched his book, “The Courage To Be Free,” on Feb. 28.

The Florida governor’s arrival comes before the former President Donald Trump has had a chance to visit. He will then head to Nevada for the weekend, Politico reported, and is expected to head to New Hampshire toward the end of the month.

“I think he’s trying to increase his brand throughout the entire country,” and the more he does this, “the more political capital he has,” said Iarossi.

The legislature is believed to push through as much conservative legislation as possible before the session concludes in May. It is expected that the GOP supermajority is attempting to bolster the governor’s record as he makes his way into the 2024 primaries.

“He’s really driving the agenda of the legislature on very conservative pieces of legislation,” said Iarossi.

A large focus of the legislature’s upcoming agenda is expanding the Parental Rights in Education bill, to prevent teachers from asking students for their pronouns, and prohibits school employees from declaring their pronouns if they do not coincide with their sex. Gender ideology and sexual orientation will now be restricted from pre-k through 8th grade classrooms, as opposed to the previous K – 3 provisions.

“He’s going to try to get as many wins as he can, to establish his record so that he can put it up against Donald Trump’s,” said Torpey. (RELATED: Florida’s Upcoming Legislative Session To Include Long List Of GOP-Backed Bills)

Miller doesn’t think he’s using this legislative session to advance his political future, but instead believes he’s passing this legislation for the benefit of the state and doing what he believes is right.

“If it benefits his political future, it’s because the things that he’s done are a success, and I think he’s willing to live and die by his beliefs,” said Miller.

Desantis releases his first presidential campaign ad, without actually declaring he’s running yet. pic.twitter.com/wzxOB73UX0 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 4, 2023

Bryan Griffin, the governor’s Press Secretary, told the DCNF that his speech will touch on the recent legislative proposals, as well as similar themes from his second inaugural address.

“Freedom lives here in our great Sunshine State of Florida,” DeSantis opened with in his second inaugural speech. “Florida shows that results matter. We lead not by mere words, but by deeds. Four years ago, we promised to pursue a bold agenda – we did just that, and we have produced results.”

DeSantis’ State of the State speech will likely continue to promote his “anti-woke” agenda, Iarossi said.

DeSantis will talk about his record and successes in Florida, and how the state has become a “bastion of conservatism and freedom,” said Torpey. He will address Florida being a blueprint for the rest of the country, and how every state should be like Florida.

“He’ll probably say everything short of, ‘I’m running for president of the United States,’” said Torpey.

DeSantis is doing everything he can be for he officially has to make an announcement, said Torpey.

