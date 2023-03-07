‘Burn Some Sh*t Down’: Cori Bush Security Guard Claims Jews Run The World And Says He Can Summon Lightning

A security guard for Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri is allegedly moonlighting as a spiritual adviser who spouts antisemitic tropes that the Jews run the world, according to a report from the Washington Free Beacon.

Bush has a history of pushing the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement and supporting individuals like Palestinian-American activist Neveen Ayesh, who consistently expresses her hatred of Israel and said in 2014 that she wanted to “set Israel on fire with my own hands & watch it burn to ashes along with every Israeli in it,” according to the Jewish Insider. Her security guard and friend Nathaniel Davis III, who is allegedly going by the name Aha Sen Piankhy and claiming to be a spiritual adviser, was also found to have a history of promoting antisemitic rhetoric and beliefs, according to the Free Beacon. (RELATED: Biden’s State Department Sent $38,000 To A Group Looking To Remove Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu From Office)

Davis was a member of the New Black Panther Party, which has its own history of antisemitism, according to the Anti-Defamation League. In a post on a Facebook account registered to Piankhy, he said in July 2020 that he believed the Rothschild family, a well-known Jewish family that ran a major banking business in Europe, got “every president elected in every country in the Western Hemisphere,” according to the Free Beacon.

Bush has paid Davis $137,000 for “security services” since 2020 and, according to the Free Beacon, he has worked as her security guard on at least one occasion during a Black Lives Matter protest. Bush reportedly used her headquarters address for the payments but eventually sent the money to an address Davis registered for a company named the Revolutionary Business Group.

Bush also recently married one of her security guards, Cortney Merritts, in St. Louis earlier this month. Bush had paid Merritts $627,088 for private security since 2020, despite Bush being on of the leading voices for the Defund the Police movement.

During livestreamed videos, Davis claims to have supernatural powers including striking a person with lightning and making their teeth fall out if they mention his name, according to the Free Beacon.

“I’m going to take you in the book of Proverbs and show you how to make lightning touch where you want it to touch and burn some shit down,” Davis said. “I got a chant … that makes fire out of nothing. One of the best quotes ever comes from ‘Spider-Man’: ‘With great power comes great responsibility.'”

Davis also warned anyone who crossed him that he was “not peaceful at all,” according to the live stream.

“You mess with me, I’m messing with you,” Davis said. “I’m doing you 10 times worse than you did to me. I might go get me a goat or something or get me a ram or something, put some blood on the altar, and fuck your whole family up.”

Davis says he cares a lot about agriculture and teaches “nature alchemy” to make sure people are independent of the “global elite” that runs the world, according to the livestream. Davis claimed that the elites want to reduce the world population to 50 million and blamed the COVID-19 pandemic as a part of their plan.

Bush and Davis did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.