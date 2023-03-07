US

Planes Collide Midair, Crash Into Lake Below

plane crash

Screenshot/Public/YouTube/Fox 35 Orlando

Taylor Giles Contributor
Two planes collided midair Tuesday over Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven, Florida.

The planes collided near Winter Haven Regional Airport, according to Fox 35 Orlando. Officials are still working to recover the two planes.

One of the planes is at least 20 feet underwater, according to WTSP.

“One plane you may see out there is partially submerged, and the other plane is completely submerged,” Polk County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff Steve Lester added, reported Fox 35.

Officials have not released the number of people aboard both planes, Fox 35 reported. At least one person died from the collision. (RELATED: Two Planes, Including A World War II-Era Heavy Bomber, Collide At Dallas Air Show)

“We do have one confirmed deceased,” Lester said, reported WTSP. “We do believe that there are possibly others deceased.”

One person witnessed the crash and reportedly tried to save the individual who died, WTSP reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the collision, Fox 35 reported.