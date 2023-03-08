‘Putin Protection Act’: Dem Rep Claims Prevention Of Censorship Helps Dictators

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland claimed Wednesday that legislation to prevent government agents from censoring Americans would help dictators like Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We have agencies alerting social media saying they are putting up fraudulent information on your platform and now they come forward and say the Democrats are trying to what? Tell the truth? Not Democrats. The government, our paid federal government agencies are telling the social media like when Russia, China and Iran are trying to interfere in our elections,” Raskin claimed, labeling HR 140, the Protecting Speech from Government Interference Act the “Putin Protection Act.” (RELATED: ‘The Public Should See What Happened’: Tucker Praises Kevin McCarthy For Promising To Release Jan. 6 Footage)

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, introduced the legislation Jan. 9.

WATCH:

“They want Putin and Xi to run free over our platforms and fine federal government employees thousands of dollars if they alert our government to what foreign malign actors are doing. And the whole justification for it is their silly obsession with Hunter Biden’s laptop,” Raskin continued.

Journalist Michael Schellenberger reported that the FBI paid Twitter almost $3.5 million to reimburse the company for time spent responding to requests from the agency. The documents also revealed that the FBI contacted Twitter about potential leaks involving Hunter Biden prior to the New York Post reporting on the contents of a laptop Biden abandoned at a computer repair shop.

Raskin also attacked Fox News host Tucker Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and honorary board member of the Daily Caller News Foundation, in his speech. Carlson aired footage of the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol provided by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, which the Fox News host said “demolishes” claims of an “insurrection” that Democrats made since the riot.

“Now their big lie stretches all the way over to January 6. We have to disbelieve the evidence of our own eyes, of our own ears. We saw them come and descend upon this chamber, this Congress, wounding and injuring 150 of our police officers, breaking people’s noses, breaking people’s fingers and putting people in the hospital and already they are back on the news with big lies saying no, no, no, it was a tourist visit,” Raskin said.

Raskin also called former President Donald Trump a “hoax perpetrated on the Americans by the Russians” and cited allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.