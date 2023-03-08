Sharon Stone Describes Losing Custody Of Her Child After ‘Basic Instinct’

Actress Sharon Stone described losing custody of her son after appearing in the hit film “Basic Instinct” in a podcast released Tuesday.

Speaking with “Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi,” Stone claimed that almost a decade after the release of the erotic thriller, a judge overseeing her custody case used the appearance as a means to take her son away from her. Stone was previously married to Phil Bronstein, with whom she shared her son, Roan, PageSix reported.

The two married in 1998, adopted Roan in 2000, and filed for divorce three years later, finalizing the split in 2004, the outlet continued. Stone sought primary custody of Roan, but this was denied by the judge. He believed her son would have a better time living in San Francisco with his father.

“When the judge asked my child – my tiny little boy, ‘Do you know your mother makes sex movies?’ This kind of abuse by the system, that it was considered what kind of parent I was because I made that movie,” Stone stated. “People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now and you saw maybe like a sixteenth of a second of possible nudity of me – and I lost custody of my child.”

Stone lost a subsequent appeal for primary custody in 2008, PageSix noted. At the time, she had already adopted two more children. (RELATED: ‘I Was Just A Body, A Receptacle For His Desires’: Mena Suvari Describes Being Manipulated Into Having Threesomes)

Roan and Stone have a close relationship now, with him filing papers to add “Stone” back to his name in 2019, PageSix reported in another article from the time.

You can listen to the full interview here: