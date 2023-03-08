South African Soccer Player Dies Suddenly During Practice

A South African soccer player died suddenly on Tuesday after collapsing during training.

“It is with deep sadness to announce that Richards Bay Football Club has untimely lost one of the midfielder, Siphamandla ‘Spepe’ Mtolo he collapsed this morning during training,” the team announced in a Tweet. Mtolo was 29 years old.

Official Statement regarding the passing of our player, 𝗦𝗶𝗽𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗹𝗮 “𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗽𝗲” 𝗠𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗼. pic.twitter.com/TSrY25oXyq — Richards Bay FC (@RichardsBayFC_) March 7, 2023

“The club is not in a position to provide further information at this stage and ask that his family’s privacy is respected in this difficult time of bereavement,” the club continued. “His presence both on and off the pitch will be sorely missed. Thoughts and prayers of everyone in Richards Bay Football Club are with his family, friends and loved ones.” (RELATED: Former NFL Player Jessie Lemonier Dies Suddenly At Age 25)

The Premier Soccer League also issued condolences.

“The PSL is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Richards Bay Football Club midfielder, Siphamandla Mtolo. A moment of silence will be observed in his honour at this week’s Nedbank Cup and DStv Diski Challenge fixtures. May his soul repose peacefully,” the league posted to its official Twitter account.

The PSL is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Richards Bay Football Club midfielder, Siphamandla Mtolo🕊️ 💔. A moment of silence will be observed in his honour at this week’s Nedbank Cup and DStv Diski Challenge fixtures. May his soul repose peacefully. https://t.co/oFLpEpwKzC — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) March 7, 2023

Mtolo joined the club in 2020.