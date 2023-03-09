Americans Across Several Parts Of Country Set To Get Hit With Intense Rain, Flash Flooding

A series of weather systems will make landfall across America on Thursday, bringing heavy rain, flooding, precipitation, thunderstorms and other meteorological threats, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Residents in California were told to prepare Wednesday for a warm, wet storm system that will bring “major impacts” to the interior regions of the state, the NWS reported. A second system could strike as early as the following week, compounding threats from high snowfall and flooding potential from the sudden warming.

NWS told those living in Sacramento and other parts of central and northern California to clear their drains and roofs of debris, snow and ice, and to reconsider all forms of outdoor activity and travel.

Training showers and thunderstorms, some severe, may produce flash flooding for parts of the South Plains and Lower Mississippi River Valley. Cool and unsettled in the West with heavy mountain snow to low elevations in California. Heavy snow in the Upper Midwest. pic.twitter.com/4Epcq5GbHs — National Weather Service (@NWS) March 8, 2023

At the same time, a major storm system is traveling from southern Arkansas all the way down to central and southern Texas, NWS reported in a separate Tweet. Severe weather potential is high, particularly in northern Texas and southern Oklahoma, where flash flooding and large localized rainfall could potentially have a significant impact on residents and infrastructure.

Further north, a winter storm is tracking through the heartland and into the lower Great Lakes region by Friday, with high, hazardous levels of snowfall expected throughout the Plains, according to NWS. The heaviest snowfall is forecast from Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois before the system moves toward the mid-Atlantic as the week continues.