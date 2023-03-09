GOP Lieutenant Governor Caught Commenting On Gay Man’s Racy Instagram Pics ‘Has No Intention Of Stopping’

Republican Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally has raised more than a few eyebrows after reportedly commenting on racy Instagram photos posted by a young, gay man named Franklin McClure.

In a January post, McClure reportedly posted a selfie depicting him from behind in nothing but boxer briefs. “Finn, you can turn a rainy day into rainbows and sunshine,” McNally allegedly commented, replete with heart and fire emojis, according to The Tennessean.

McClure, 20, reportedly befriended the politician on social media several years ago, though he personally didn’t know him, he told The Tennessean. “I’ve had a transformation since we started talking — I was more Christian, now I’m more not Christian,” McClure told The Tennessee Holler. “We were friends back before I was more openly myself. Before I was posting things more mature.”(RELATED: US Surgeon General Suggests Age Restrictions For Social Media)

Since that time, his posts have become more suggestive, but that reportedly hasn’t prevented McNally from offering up support.

On Facebook, McClure posted a selfie on Feb 16, to which McNally allegedly responded “Love this picture” and encouraged the young man to message him.

“I just thought he was older and out of touch. I’ve always taken it as a compliment. I don’t dislike him or think he’s a bad person, he’s one of the only people who has consistently uplifted me and made me feel good,” McClure told The Holler.

McNally’s supportive posts have been deemed hypocritical by opponents, given recent bills in the state that have restricted drag shows for minors and placed bans on gender-affirming care trans-identifying youth. McNally’s office, however, defended the posts, calling the politician a “prolific social media commenter,” according to the Tennessean.

“Trying to imply something sinister or inappropriate about a great-grandfather’s use of social media says more about the mind of the left-wing operative making the implication than it does about Randy McNally,” spokesperson Adam Kleinheider said in a statement according to the outlet.

A review of McNally’s social media commentary shows similar messages and emojis sent to other social media users who do not post adult and/or LGBTQ content.

“I try to encourage people on my posts. I try to support people,” McNally told The Tennessean. “I have friends that are gay, I have friends with relatives who are gay. I don’t feel any animosity towards gay people. I think that’s fairly clear.”

“Does [McNally] always use the proper emoji at the proper time? Maybe not,” Kleinheider continued in his statement. “But he enjoys interacting with constituents and Tennesseans of all religions, backgrounds and orientations on social media. He has no intention of stopping.”