Several Dead, Multiple Wounded After Shooting In Germany

The gunman is believed to be among seven people who died in a shooting at a Jehovah’s Witness center in northern Hamburg, Germany, on Thursday evening, the Guardian reported.

Ambulances, police, and other emergency responders are at the church located in Hamburg's Alsterdorf area, according to the outlet.

German authorities told local residents to stay sheltered while a large-scale operation is underway searching for the suspects, BBC reported. Police said it is not immediately clear why the attackers chose to shoot residents outside the Jehovah’s Witness center on Deelböge street in the Gros Borstel district, the outlet reported.

Germany’s federal alert system, NINAwarn, warned residents that “one or more unknown perpetrators shot at people in a church,” the BBC reported.