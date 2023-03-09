World

Several Dead, Multiple Wounded After Shooting In Germany

GERMANY-POLICE-SCHOOL

Photo not from story (Photo by DANIEL REINHARDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Mary Rooke Commentary and Analysis Writer
UPDATE:

The gunman is believed to be among seven people who died in a shooting at a Jehovah’s Witness center in northern Hamburg, Germany, on Thursday evening, the Guardian reported.

A shooting in Germany left several dead and wounded, according to a report.

Local reports claim at least six people were shot to death by unknown attackers near a Jehovah’s Witness center in northern Hamburg, Germany, on Thursday evening, the BBC reported.

Ambulances, police, and other emergency responders are at the church located in Hamburg’s Alsterdorf area, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Maryland Democrat Files Bill To Stop Charging Anyone Under 25 With Felony Murder)

German authorities told local residents to stay sheltered while a large-scale operation is underway searching for the suspects, BBC reported. Police said it is not immediately clear why the attackers chose to shoot residents outside the Jehovah’s Witness center on Deelböge street in the Gros Borstel district, the outlet reported.

Germany’s federal alert system, NINAwarn, warned residents that “one or more unknown perpetrators shot at people in a church,” the BBC reported.