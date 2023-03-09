University Center Invites Students To Rip Up ‘Birth Certificates’ During ‘Gender Repeal’ Party

The University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass Amherst) Stonewall Center will host a “Gender Repeal Party” on March 31 during which students can tear up birth certificates, according to its website.

The Gender Repeal Party is a spin-off of gender reveal parties during which attendees can rip up presumably fake birth certificates and engage in a “role-playing game” to recognize International Trans Day of Visibility, according to the description. The Stonewall Center offers “support, resources, programming, and advocacy for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, intersex, asexual (LGBTQIA) and allied students, staff, and faculty” at the school, its website reads. (RELATED: Student Government Sets Aside Thousands Of Dollars To Fund Transgender Name Changes)

“To hell with Gender Reveal Parties! To mark the International Trans Day of Visibility, the Stonewall Center will be holding a Gender Repeal Party with food, a role-playing game, and birth certificates that can be ripped up,” its description reads.

The flyer for the event reads “Gender Reveal Party,” but crosses out “reveal” in place of “repeal.”

International Trans Day of Visibility occurs annually on March 31 to recognize transgender and non-binary individuals across the world, according to the Human Rights Campaign. It is also a day where activists raise “awareness around discrimination and violence that trans people face.”

“TDOV allows us all to honor the joy and resilience of transgender people everywhere,” the Human Rights Campaign website reads. “It allows the unique voices and identities of all trans people to be elevated and celebrated. It is through the power of human connection and understanding that we can create real change in the world.”

The Stonewall Center did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.