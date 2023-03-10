Super Bowl Winning Safety Devin McCourty Retires From The NFL. Should He Be Inducted Into The Hall Of Fame?

Three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty of the New England Patriots retired from the National Football League on Friday.

During a video call with his brother and former teammate, Jason McCourty, Devin was asked if he’d continue to “look good” in a New England Patriots uniform next season or play elsewhere, considering he was a free agent. Devin replied, “I will no longer look good in a Pats uniform going forward. I’m officially retiring from the NFL.”

He added, “it’s always tough to kinda come to the end, as you know. This whole offseason has been so much back and forth for me mentally. Probably not even sharing as much of the thoughts that I was just going between from one day to the next day. But ultimately, I think this is the best decision for me, my family, for my career.”

Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick spoke fondly of his long-time safety after his retirement announcement and said, “it is a rare group of players who win games at a historic rate, exude team culture, lead, win awards, and win championships. And then there is Devin McCourty.”

“Devin did all of those things as a player and more. But, what I think of first when I think of Devin is the type of man he is, his character, his values and how high he raised the bar for spreading goodness and justice in the community. For 13 years, Devin made everyone in the Patriots organization feel better and be better because of who he is – a pillar of professionalism, unselfishness, work ethic, preparation, intelligence and performance,” Belichick added.

Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft also chimed in on the news of McCourty hanging up his cleats and said, “through his individual performance and overall leadership, Devin has been such an important part of the success we have enjoyed over the past 13 seasons, including each of our last three Super Bowl championships. As great as his contributions were on the field, he made an even greater impact in the community.” Kraft continued, “we couldn’t have asked for a better leader and ambassador, both on and off the field.”

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick on @devinmccourty‘s retirement. pic.twitter.com/g0h90KGwgM — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 10, 2023

The Patriots couldn’t have drafted a better defensive back in the 2010 NFL Draft when they selected McCourty out of Rutgers with the 27th overall pick. He exceeded any and all expectations and was the anchor in their defensive secondary for well over a decade.

In 13 seasons, McCourty deflected 110 passes, caught 35 interceptions, and made 971 total tackles, according to Pro Football Reference. He was also named to two Pro Bowls. (RELATED: Chicago Bears Trade Away First Overall Draft Pick To The Carolina Panthers For Multiple Assets In Return)

Throughout his career, McCourty played in five Super Bowls and won three of them. He played in straight AFC Championship games from 2011 – 2019 during the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era, too.

McCourty was a respected leader in New England’s locker room during his 13 years in the league. Before every game, McCourty would often rally together his defensive teammates and deliver them passionate speeches to get them ready for war. From the amounts of success that the Patriots had over the years, it seemed like McCourty’s messages to his teammates were always well received.

Devin McCourty’s pregame speeches were LEGENDARY 🔊 Heart and soul of a @Patriots dynasty pic.twitter.com/ec2Z9CqFVM — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) March 10, 2023

McCourty was always prepared to play and was never afraid to get his jersey dirty. He was an above-average tackler and was an elite defender of the pass. He couldn’t have had a better career than he did. In my opinion, McCourty is the greatest defensive back in the history of the Patriots’ franchise.

For playing as hard as he always did week after week, McCourty should be in the Hall of Fame. His record speaks for itself.