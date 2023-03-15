California And Oregon Cut Off Salmon Fishing Season Because Of ‘Climate Disruption’

The National Marine Fisheries Service canceled the 2023 ocean salmon season in California and Oregon between March 10, 2023, and May 15, 2024.

A statement from California Department of Fish and Wildlife noted that there would be no “commercial or ocean salmon sport fishing off California until April 2024.” The statement cited data suggests near-record low numbers for California’s Chinook ocean salmon stocks in 2023 caused by “climate disruption.”

“The main factor in making their determination is salmon returns,” one department spokesperson told Fox Weather. “These fish are returning to their home rivers from birth three years ago, following their voyage out to the ocean. Three years ago, we were dealing with intense drought that dried up rivers as well as climate disruption.”

It’s unclear from the statement whether the Department of Fish and Wildlife means the ongoing rhetoric surrounding climate change, or the back-to-back extreme weather events that have plagued California since the start of 2023. The ban comes as the U.S. appears to be heading into another significant recession. (RELATED: ‘Global Food Catastrophe’ Coming Soon, Warns Germany, United Nations)

The Pacific Fishery Management Council, a quasi-federal body, advises the National Marine Fisheries Service. The organization banned salmon fishing during the last global recession in 2008 to 2009, claiming the fisheries were also collapsing at this point. Studies from that period showed an economic loss of between $500 million to $2 billion by forcing 1,200 fishing boats to remain in port, and destroyed up to 23,000 careers at the time, Fox reported.