EXCLUSIVE: Chinese Firm That Sent $3 Million To Biden Family Associates Appears To Have Been Run By CCP Member

The Hong Kong company which wired over $3 million bound for Biden family associates in 2017, appears to have been run by a member of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) at the time of the transfer, a Daily Caller News Foundation investigation determined.

In March 2017, the month after President Joe Biden’s tenure as vice president in the Obama administration ended, State Energy HK Limited wired $3 million to Robinson Walker, LLC, run by “Biden family associate” John Robinson Walker, a House Oversight Committee memorandum revealed on Thursday. Yet, the DCNF found that at the time of the $3 million transfer, the chairman and executive director of State Energy HK Limited appears to have been Lei Donghui, who joined the CCP in July 2002, according to a Chinese government website. (RELATED: Meet The Seven GOP Senators Who Voted To Confirm Biden Nominee With Ties To Alleged Chinese Communist Intel Groups)

Lei, who left State Energy HK Limited in February 2018, holds a PhD in management, according to government records from Foshan, Guangdong province, near Hong Kong. Lei now apparently serves as the “general manager” of Sanshui Development Company in Foshan, according to a DCNF translation of the company’s website, and is pictured below at a company meeting in March 2023.

From State Energy HK Limited’s $3 million transfer, Robinson Walker, LLC subsequently distributed $1,065,692 in “incremental payments over a period of approximately three months” to as many as four Biden family members, according to the memorandum.

Robinson Walker, LLC transferred these funds to Hallie Biden, James Brian Biden Sr. (James Biden), Robert Hunter Biden (Hunter Biden) and an “unknown bank account identified as ‘Biden,'” the committee’s memorandum states.

While some of the transfers from Robinson Walker, LLC were sent directly to Biden family members, other transfers were sent to “their companies,” according to the committee, including Owasco PC, JBBSR Inc and RSTP II, LLC.

In total, approximately one-third of State Energy HK Limited’s $3 million transfer went to Biden family members, the committee determined.

On March 2, 2017, Robinson Walker, LLC sent another $1,065,000 from State Energy HK Limited’s $3 million transfer to the European Energy and Infrastructure Group (EEIG) in Abu Dhabi, a self-styled “advisory organization,” according to the memorandum. James Gilliar, a “business partner of Hunter Biden,” is allegedly “associated” with EEIG, according to the committee.

The revelations emerge less than a month after the House Oversight Committee, led by Chairman James Comer, subpoenaed financial records from John Robinson Walker and Robinson Walker, LLC, on Feb. 27, 2023, committee records state.

The White House, Lei and State Energy HK Limited did not respond immediately to the DCNF’s request for comment.

