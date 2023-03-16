Only One White House Reporter Asked KJP About New Biden-China Revelations Before She Walked Out Of The Room

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre walked out of the briefing room Thursday after a question about new revelations about the Biden family’s ties to China.

“It sounded like @DailyMail’s @RobCrilly tried to get a question in, but he wasn’t called on and it was as KJP left the room,” Newsbusters Managing Editor Curtis Houck tweeted. “But, yes, none of the people called on got one in.” (RELATED: ‘Are You Intimidated By This?’: Tucker Asks Laptop Repairman About Legal Threats From Hunter Biden’s Lawyers)

It sounded like @DailyMail‘s @RobCrilly tried to get a question in, but he wasn’t called on and it was as KJP left the room. But, yes, none of the people called on got one in. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 16, 2023

The House Oversight Committee said that President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, his brother James, daughter-in-law Hallie and one other Biden family member received payments totaling over $1 million across three months from an account linked to a business partner of Hunter Biden in a Thursday release.

The money allegedly came from a $3 million payment to another Biden family associate, who transferred the money to Hunter Biden’s business partner, according to a memo released by the committee Thursday.

Houck’s tweet came after Grabien News founder Tom Elliot observed that nobody called on by Jean-Pierre during Thursday’s press briefing asked about the revelations.

“I have some shocking news: Thus far not a single reporter in the WH press pool has thought to ask @PressSec about the Biden family receiving $3 million directly from China’s Communist Party,” Elliot posted on the social media site.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.