New Mexico Department Wants To Hire ‘Professional Bear Huggers’

The New Mexico Department of Fish and Game is hiring “professional bear huggers,” with a deadline to apply by March 30, according to the organization’s Facebook page.

“Must have ability to hike in strenuous conditions, have the courage to crawl into a bear den, and have the trust in your coworkers to keep you safe during the process,” the Facebook post says. “Not all law enforcement field work is this glamorous, but we would love for you to join the team where you can have the experience of a lifetime.” (RELATED: Bear Escapes Saint Louis Zoo Habitat For Second Time In February)

The department posted the job description for conservation officers. Another part of the job entails capturing “problem animals.”

“P.S. we do not recommend crawling into bear dens,” the post states. “This was part of a research project in Northern New Mexico and all bears were handled safely under supervision. If you do, our officers will have to have a chat with you. P.P.S. Don’t feed the bears.”

Applicants must have a Bachelor of Science degree in biological sciences, police science or law enforcement, natural resources conservation or ecology, among other options.