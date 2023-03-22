Abortion Clinic Tries To Block New Wyoming Pro-Life Law

Abortion supporters filed an amended lawsuit Tuesday to challenge Wyoming’s new ban on abortion pills, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Wyoming Republican Gov. Mark Gordon signed a bill Sunday that would ban the sale and distribution of abortions drugs with the exception to “preserve the woman from an imminent peril that substantially endangers her life or health.” Wellspring Health Access, a nonprofit that plans to open a second abortion clinic in the state, contested this law with the hope of revoking it before it takes effect on July 1, according to U.S. News. (RELATED: Wyoming Becomes First State To Ban Abortion Pills)

“Wyomingites deserve access to the full spectrum of reproductive health care, including both surgical and medication abortion, and that’s why we are fighting to keep medication abortion legal in Wyoming,” Julie Burkart, president of Wellspring Health Access, said in a statement, according to U.S. News.

The lawsuit argues that the bill doesn’t specify what is and is not permissible, according to Fox News. If it comes into effect, “the fundamental rights of Wyoming women and their families will be taken away by the state government and those rights will cease to exist,” reads the amended lawsuit.

Wyoming’s abortion pills law is the strictest in the whole nation since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Wyoming’s only abortion provider has canceled all appointments this week due to the state’s law, Fox News reported.

Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens has a planned hearing on Wednesday to examine the possibility of blocking the new law, according to Fox News.

