HART: Soros-Funded Manhattan District Attorney Predictably Weaponizes His Office Against Trump

The right-wing “conspiracy theorists” have been saying that COVID originated in a lab in Wuhan, China and Anthony Fauci was involved. They insist the arrests over Jan. 6 were unjust, Hunter Biden’s laptop was not “Russian disinformation,” and the “Deep State” is out to get Trump. For those keeping score at home, conspiracy theorists are leading the media about 25 to 0.

It seems to be common knowledge that the left-wing DA in Manhattan, Alvin Bragg, is going to try to arrest Donald Trump for some manipulated charges from seventeen years ago connected to his supposedly paying stripper Stormy Daniels money for an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) — which she broke. Wow, if you can’t trust a stripper/ho, whom can you trust?

The NDA, as Tiger is finding out, is only good unless they can make more money trashing you. Stormy does not have a knee to stand on in this NDA case. So Trump, with the NDA made Stormy have to keep her mouth closed. Given this, her best case might be “restraint of trade.”

Trump flew to Florida to play golf ahead of the anticipated NY arrest.

Perhaps Trump could join the worst golf foursome ever: O.J. Simpson, Stormy Daniels, Ted Kennedy and Bill Clinton. O.J. is a slicer, Stormy a hooker, Ted Kennedy cannot drive over water, and Bill Clinton can’t remember which holes he has recently played.

No one is better at using whatever power he or she has in elective office to go after political opponents than today’s Democrats. The fact that the hyper-blue political offices of Manhattan and Fulton County (Atlanta) District Attorneys are the ones most rabid to arrest Trump tells you all you need to know.

All the excitement of the media every time they report on a purported indictment of Trump gets pulled away from them like Lucy did with a football to Charlie Brown. In the last seven years, media reports of rumored charges against Trump have come and gone more often than the McRib.

Instead of trying to win over voters by putting forward the best thinking in the marketplace of ideas, Democrats use government to force people to do what they want them to do. If the people do not, the Dems use their intermittent control of government’s brute force and their perpetual control of “Deep State” bureaucracies to go after their enemies.

They go from the Russian hoax/Mueller investigation to a series of impeachments of Trump for trivial matters, to the Jan. 6 show “hearings” and throwing people in jail with no charges for months over the “insurrection.” Tucker Carlson aired some of the January 6th security tapes he got, and no serous person would say the people on the tapes should go to jail for four years. I have seen more violence at Walmart entrances on Black Friday.

Elon Musk pointed out in a Tweet about the “Brave Heart” buffoon who walked through the Capitol: “Chansley got 4 years in prison for a non-violent, police-escorted tour!?” Musk said, repeating the same language that Fox News host Tucker Carlson used in the clip. “Dave Chapelle was violently assaulted on stage by a guy with a knife. That guy got a $3,000 fine and no prison time.”

These politically motivated prosecutions should scare us all, and they are why Trump has a chance in 2024. While I am a DeSantis man (Trump’s policies in a palatable personality), Trump does represent the biggest threat to the permanent political class in Washington. Any trumped-up arrest of the former president only helps him.

Telling people that this potential arrest is not politically motivated works about as well as baptizing a cat.

The politically controlled DOJ failed on their 30 machine-gun-toting federal agents raiding Mar-a-Lago for classified documents. Then they found even more classified documents at Biden’s and Pence’s houses. If they raided Hillary Clinton’s Chappaqua home, I bet they would uncover boxes full of classified, pre-written suicide notes.

This “hot case” they are pursuing against Trump stems from a 2006 celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. The main Ta-hoe there was Stormy, who worked the course. At least the managers of that celebrity tournament have since learned their lesson; they now only use mechanical ball washers.

A libertarian op-ed humorist and award-winning author, Ron does commentary on radio and TV. He can be contacted at Ron@RonaldHart.com or @RonaldHart on Twitter.

