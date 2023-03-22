REPORT: Biden Weighs Delaware For 2024 HQ

President Joe Biden is reportedly eyeing Delaware as a potential location for his 2024 presidential headquarters and considering several candidates to be his campaign manager.

The potential headquarters would be in Wilmington, Delaware, a city where Biden’s personal residence is located, Reuters reported, citing anonymous Democratic sources. The president travels to Wilmington frequently on the weekends, sometimes leaving Washington, D.C., on Friday and returning Monday morning.

Philadelphia, the site of Biden’s 2020 headquarters, is also being weighed, Reuters reported.

Biden has yet to officially announce a 2024 presidential run, but has said he “intends” to, and is expected to make his announcement in the months to come. (RELATED: REPORT: Kamala Harris Set To Extensively Campaign For Biden’s 2024 Run Despite Democratic Criticisms)

On Feb. 9, Biden said he hadn’t yet made a “decision” on whether he would run or not, but that was his intention, if no health problems arose.

“I would be completely, thoroughly honest with the American people if I thought there was any health problem, anything that would keep me from being able to do the job. And and, so we’ll see. But, you know, I just — I think people have to just watch me,” Biden said in an interview with PBS.

“I haven’t made that decision. That’s my intention, I think. But I haven’t made that decision firmly yet,” Biden said.

The president is also considering three different campaign managers, including Sam Cornale, executive director of the Democratic National Committee, Jenn Ritter, Biden’s former national states director in the 2020 campaign, and Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and a deputy campaign manager of Biden’s 2020 campaign, Reuters reported.