Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost Joins With Parkland Gun Control Protesters Disrupting Hearing

Democratic Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost joined with anti-gun protesters who disrupted a Thursday hearing conducted jointly by the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Accountability committees.

Shortly after 12 p.m., Manny and Patricia Oliver disrupted the hearing, primarily focused on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ new pistol brace rule. As Capitol Police officers removed the duo from the hearing, Patricia Oliver identified herself and her husband as the parents of Joaquin Oliver, one of the 17 people killed in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida. Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg later founded the March For Our Lives organization, which Frost served as National Organizing Director.

“You’re full of shit on both sides of the aisle,” the man shouted as police officers removed him from the hearing. “All of you.” (RELATED: Marco Rubio’s Office Responds After Gun Control Activist Claims Senator Won’t Meet With Him)

Pro gun control protester dragged out of Judiciary/Oversight joint hearing: pic.twitter.com/RufWyGJvVy — Michael Ginsberg (@mikeginsberg98) March 23, 2023

Capitol Police officers tackled the male protester outside the hearing room as activists jeered them.

“What are you doing to this man? He is a grieving father!” one activist shouted at the police officers. “Get off of him!”

Police then tackled the protester. A group of activists, including Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost, came out to observe and chant at Capitol PD: pic.twitter.com/HLvBpFEgHA — Michael Ginsberg (@mikeginsberg98) March 23, 2023

“He’s not violent! He’s not violent!” Frost and the other activists chanted. The congressman then directed the other protesters back into the hearing.

Republican Texas Rep. Pat Fallon, the chairman of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs, blasted both Frost and Democratic Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline for defending the protesters.

“There are House rules that govern proceedings. Unfortunately, we had some folks that were disruptive during the hearing. We asked Capitol Police to remove them, they were then removed. One decided to come back in while we were still gaveled in. That’s when we had to recess. Capitol Police were overwhelmed outside in the hallway, and now we are back in session,” Fallon said.

“We should have a spirited exchange of ideas, which we have had in this committee, and I would imagine over the next hour or so we will continue to have. But to be that disruptive and to be that narcissistic, to breach decorum and disruption shouldn’t be applauded and it sure, as hell should be applauded by members of this committee. That’s why I was a little bit shocked that one member did that so right now.”

A Capitol Police officer confirmed to the Daily Caller that Capitol hearing rooms are open to the public, so the protesters were not necessarily invited to attend the hearing.

Frost later commended the Olivers, saying he “fight[s] alongside” them and calling them “American heroes.”

“I’m so sorry you had to see what happened outside to Manny and Patricia,” Frost said. His office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment on whether Frost invited the Olivers to the hearing.