EXCLUSIVE: ‘Breathtaking Lie’: Freedom Caucus Chair Blasts Biden For Blaming Republicans On Military, China

The White House claiming Republicans are jeopardizing America’s military and response to China is “another breathtaking lie,” House Freedom Caucus Chair Scott Perry told the Daily Caller.

The White House released a statement Friday blaming the House Freedom Caucus’ proposed budget for “weakening our national security” by undermining “military readiness” and damaging “efforts to deter China.” The statement cited an analysis from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) stating the caucus’ budget plan proposing a freeze on “topline discretionary spending at the FY2022 level for 10 years” without “cutting Social Security, Medicare, defense, and some veterans’ benefits” would lead to an elimination of “everything in the rest of the Federal budget.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Like A Pyromaniac’: House Freedom Chair Says White House Statement On Border Is ‘Smear’)

Perry responded, “another day, another breathtaking lie from President Biden, who’s spending more time bolstering his credentials as Divider-in-Chief than assembling a coherent rebuttal to the fact that his out-of-control policies are oblivious to the devastating economic realities he’s inflicted upon American families and job creators.”

The House Freedom Caucus released their budget March 10 — one day after President Joe Biden released his — and called for a series of cuts in the president’s budget. The caucus’ budget proposed ending Biden’s $400 billion student debt “relief” plan, rescinding unspent COVID-19 funds and canceling the IRS expansion and climate change spending of the “Inflation Reduction Act.”

The White House released statements entitled “five-alarm fire” for one week, criticizing the caucus for proposing a “disaster” and being “extreme MAGA.”

The Friday statement argued that the caucus budget would “undermine military readiness” by reducing roughly $600 billion in funding from national defense. The cuts, the White House argued, would “damage efforts to deter China” by jeopardizing investments in the Pacific Deterrence Initiative. The cuts could also impact the procurement of two Navy ships and innovation funding in the CHIPS and Science Act, the White House said.