Seven People Shot In Less Than Twelve Hours In Nation’s Capital

Seven people were shot in Washington, D.C. over the span of twelve hours beginning Thursday afternoon, according to D.C.’s Metro Police Department (MPD) and local news reporting.

The shootings began shortly after 3:30 pm on Thursday, killing one and leaving several injured, according to WUSA9. All of the shootings happened between 3:30 pm and 10:30 pm on Thursday.

The first incident happened on Congress Street SE at around 3:45 pm yesterday and involved one adult male victim, according to WUSA9. MPD tweeted to be on the lookout for a white sedan. The next shooting occurred at 7:31 pm, on Galveston St. SW, according to WUSA9.

Just over an hour later, two adult males were shot on Benning Road, SE. One was found at the scene, and the other walked to a nearby hospital, WUSA9 reported. (RELATED: Man Out On Parole For Assault Is Arrested Again For Allegedly Threatening 16-Year-Old Girl)

Three males were found with gunshot wounds at 10:10 pm on the 100 block of Yuma Street SE, WUSA9 reported. Six minutes later, a man with a gunshot wound walked into a D.C. firehouse and was taken to the local hospital. MDP has not provided suspect information for any of the shooting incidents.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 100 block of Yuma Street SE. No Lookout — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 24, 2023

The Washington, D.C. Police Department did not immediately respond to Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

