DAVIS: The Invasion Of America Will Be Televised

More than two years into the Biden Administration, many Americans have become numb to images of people illegally entering the country though our porous southern border. Even in this political climate, a recent video from the border should alarm even the most desensitized citizen.

Earlier this month, video of more than 1,000 illegal aliens storming the border went viral on social media, and national television. The video showed the aspiring migrants rushing the Paso Del Norte bridge, which connects from Mexico to El Paso, Texas. It shows the illegal aliens continuing to rush forward even after law enforcement authorities were forced to deploy crowd control measures. The video clearly displays the attack on American sovereignty happening at the border, and should wake Americans up to the reality that our nation is under assault.

For over two years, most of the corporate media has run cover for the Biden Administration over the crisis at the border, largely refusing to truthfully report the issue. However, as the situation at the border continues to deteriorate, it will become harder for the media and the administration to hide what’s happening.

As this stunning footage shows, illegal aliens, and those who seek to aid them, are becoming even bolder. It’s understandable why so many people from poverty-stricken Central American countries want to come to the U.S., but the brazen disregard many of them have shown for America’s borders and sovereignty cannot be ignored. We are constantly told by activists that illegal aliens are mostly law-abiding, but their first act upon entering the country was to violate our laws. This video is just the most disturbing example of what has been happening almost daily at our border.

This video also lays waste to the repeated claims from Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that the U.S. has operational control over its border. It does not.

Mayorkas’ claims have also been rebutted recently by other members of the Biden Administration, including Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz. When asked by House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green if the U.S. has operational control over the entire southern border, Ortiz simply replied “no sir” at a hearing earlier this month.

FBI Director Christopher Wray also testified in front of the U.S. Senate recently that his department is unable to “keep tabs” on some illegal aliens who have come into the country. When Mayorkas claims the U.S. has operational control of its border, he is either lying, or he has no idea what is going on in the department he nominally heads. Both are disqualifying, and this video should be one of the first exhibits presented in the secretary’s potential impeachment hearings.

There has been much speculation that the Biden Administration is preparing to pivot on the issue of immigration as Joe Biden gears up for the 2024 presidential campaign. The speculation was sparked by the administration’s announcement of new asylum rules, which sound a lot like former President Donald Trump’s, but contain a myriad of exemptions that defeat the purpose of the rule in the first place.

While Biden may be able to fool the media and a large segment of the American electorate, he will not be able to fool the countless number of aspiring migrants seeking to come to the U.S., and the bad actors ready to exploit them. They know that as long as Biden and Mayorkas are in charge, the U.S. border will remain abandoned. There are simply too many anti-border ideologues in the administration to realistically expect a course-correction.

Since Biden took office, millions of illegal aliens have crossed the border. Many have disappeared into the country and will never be returned home. The U.S. is the most powerful nation in the history of the world, but it currently has no control over who crosses its borders, and no desire to assert such control. This shocking video is the latest evidence that America, under this administration’s leadership, has lost its way.

