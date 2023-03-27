‘You Messed Up’: Lawmaker Arrested For Public Intoxication

An Oklahoma lawmaker was arrested by police officers in Oklahoma City Thursday for public intoxication.

Police took Republican state Rep. Dean Davis into custody at Skinny Slims on E. Maine Street after 2 a.m., according to Fox 25. He reportedly argued with officers when confronted, slurred his speech and tried to show police his credentials, making a statement to the effect of, “You don’t know how bad you messed up. You will find out tomorrow,” according to police. (RELATED: Arrest Warrant Issued For Larry Hogan’s Ex-Chief Of Staff In Embezzlement Case)

Footage from patrol cars show Davis disputing his arrest, according to USA Today.

Police were not called to the scene. The two officers involved witnessed people drinking on the Skinny Slims patio in violation of the law as they drove back from completing a shift. Davis and his friends were sitting on the patio, according to DailyMail.

Davis denies that he was drunk.

“I understand that last night has become a story and that many of my colleagues in the House are being asked to comment on to explain the events of last night. I dispute any wrongdoing,” David told the legislature last week. “However, I do want to take this opportunity to apologize to this body for creating this unnecessary distraction from the important work of the House.”

Davis was released from Oklahoma County Detention Center on OR City Bond after being booked in the facility.

Davis was also arrested in 2019 for driving under the influence. He was sentenced in 2022 to a six-month deferred sentence, completing it on March 3.