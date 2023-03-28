Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Canada Of Wanting ‘To Participate In Mexico’s Invasion’ Of The US

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene accused Canada of wanting “to participate in Mexico’s invasion” of the U.S. via the northern border during a Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability Tuesday.

Greene expressed concern with Canada’s visa waivers for Mexican nationals traveling to their country. The northern border is currently seeing an uptick in illegal immigration, with Border Patrol agents in the Swanton sector in Vermont, New York and New Hampshire recently recording an 846% increase in apprehensions. (RELATED: ‘Hemorrhaging Personnel’: Border Patrol Union Chief Warns Of Staffing Crisis As Migrants Flood In From Canada)

WATCH:

“I’d also like to point out that it’s extremely concerning and dangerous to the United States of America’s national security that Canada’s immigration policy allows Mexicans to travel to Canada without a visa. It seems that Canada wants to participate in Mexico’s invasion of the United States,” Greene said.

She continued, “Because many of these Mexicans are obtaining an electronic travel authorization to travel into Canada and they get that approved within minutes and then they end up coming into the United States.”

In an effort to address illegal immigration, President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently brokered a new “Safe Third Country” agreement to expel some illegal migrants who claim asylum after already passing through Canada or the U.S.

The Canadian government didn’t respond to a request for comment.

