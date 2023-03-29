‘Saved My Life’: Florida Surgeon General Rushes To Aid Man Suffering From Cardiac Event

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo saved a man’s life on Tuesday by rushing to his aid when the man suffered a sudden cardiac event.

The man suffered a cardiac event in the Florida Capitol courtyard, and Ladapo quickly performed chest compressions before stabilizing the man with a defibrillator, Spectrum News’ Jason Delgado reported. Ladapo visited the man in the hospital on Wednesday after saving his life. (RELATED: What Is The Truth About Florida’s COVID-19 Vaccine Study?)

Surgeon General Ladapo visited the man today at the hospital. The man shared these words: “A perfect stranger made a decision to give aid & saved my life. I believe he already has his wings… Again, I thank God for the blessing of continued life and the angel he sent me.” pic.twitter.com/WHDEx3tGat — Jason Delgado (@byJasonDelgado) March 29, 2023

“A perfect stranger made a decision to give aid & saved my life. I believe he already has his wings … Again, I thank God for the blessing of continued life and the angel he sent me,” the man said.

Ladapo received his PhD in Health Policy and his medical degree from Harvard. He was appointed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2021 to serve as Surgeon General and Secretary of the Florida Department of Health.

He was previously a professor at the University of Florida, UCLA and NYU, and served as a staff fellow at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). He specialized in cardiovascular disease, specifically the health of individuals with coronary artery disease. He worked on promoting behavioral interventions to promote cardiovascular health and his awards include the Daniel Ford award for health services and outcomes research.

Ladapo was born in Nigeria and immigrated to the U.S. at age five with his family.