REPORT: Nashville Shooter Allegedy Underwent Counseling With Pastor Whose Daughter Died In Shooting

The Nashville, Tennessee, school shooter reportedly underwent counseling with the Covenant Presbyterian pastor whose daughter she kill, Inside Edition reported.

The pastor, Chad Scruggs, lost his nine-year-old daughter Hallie in the shooting Monday morning after Audrey Hale entered the Covenant School building and killed six people. Scruggs had reportedly served as Hale’s private counselor, according to Inside Edition.

Former Covenant School Pastor Jim Bachmann told the outlet that Hale, a transgender who used masculine pronouns, appeared to be searching for Scruggs when she entered the school. The school surveillance footage showed Hale circling around what appeared to be an office door on the first floor.

“If she had found Chad and tried to kill him, maybe she would have left the daughter alone,” he said.

Let’s all be praying for the Scruggs family.

They lost their beloved little girl, Hallie in this act of pure evil.

Having lost a son, I know they are in unimaginable pain right now.

I know there are so many “Why” questions.

Bachmann told the outlet he knew Hale when she attended the school in the mid-2000’s, in which he described her as being a normal girl who liked to play kickball with the boys. (RELATED: Two Victims Of Nashville Shooting Were Longtime Friends Of Tennessee First Lady, Gov. Lee Says)

Nashville Police Chief John Drake said Hale had been undergoing medical care for an “emotional disorder” prior to the shooting. She later messaged a former basketball teammate, telling her she planned to die on the day of the shooting.

“I’m planning to die today,” Hale wrote. “THIS IS NOT A JOKE!!! You’ll probably hear about me on the news after I die. This is my last goodbye. I love you. See you again in another life.”

Scruggs’ daughter died along with nine-year-olds Evelyn Dieckhaus and William Kinney and Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61, who all worked at the school.