‘Smash A Few Window, Rob A Few Shops’: Sen. Graham Trolls Manhattan DA Over Trump Indictment

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham trolled Manhattan District Attorney (DA) Alvin Bragg over the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

The former president faces indictment charges for allegedly directing lawyer Michael Cohen to send $130,000 in hush money to former porn actress Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election. Juan Merchan, acting justice for the New York County Supreme Court, is expected to oversee the arraignment that is likely to take place Tuesday.

“How can President Trump avoid prosecution in New York?” Graham began. “On the way to the DA’s office on Tuesday, Trump should smash some windows, rob a few shops and punch a cop. He would be released IMMEDIATELY!”

Graham’s statement mocked Bragg, who previously announced in January 2022 that there would be no prison sentences for criminals unless they were found guilty of murder, violent felonies, major white collar crimes or sex offenses. Since taking office, the district attorney has downgraded 52% of felony cases to misdemeanors and requested bail in 49% of felony cases. (RELATED: Pelosi Gets One Key Point Horribly Wrong On Trump Indictment)

In an initial memo, Bragg announced robberies would be classified as misdemeanor petty larceny, unless a person was physically harmed in the incident. In February 2022, Bragg scrapped the policy, announcing in an updated memo that commercial robberies committed with a gun, at knifepoint or with another weapon “will be charged as a felony.”

Bragg’s campaign received $1 million from Democratic megadonor George Soros through the Color of Change PAC, a progressive organization aiming to elect lenient prosecutors, before taking office in January 2021.

Graham pleaded for supporters to donate money to Trump over the indictment, accusing the DA’s office of politically targeting the former president before the 2024 presidential election.