Gavin Newsom’s State Insulin Program Could End Up Raising Costs

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on March 18 an agreement with nonprofit generic drugmaker Civica Rx to manufacture insulin at $30 a vial; however, the deal could end up pricing insulin higher than private drugmakers.

Newsom’s deal ostensibly aims to produce more affordable insulin, with the cost of each vial capped at no more than $30, regardless of insurance status, according to the press conference and announcement. However, following announcements by giant insulin producers Eli Lilly and Sanofi that they are setting cheap monthly price caps on their products, the state-made drug could actually end up more expensive for diabetes patients.

Eli Lilly announced “price reductions of 70% for its most commonly prescribed insulins and an expansion of its Insulin Value Program that caps patient out-of-pocket costs at $35 or less per month” on March 1. Sanofi announced it “cuts U.S. list price of Lantus, its most-prescribed insulin, by 78% and caps out-of-pocket Lantus costs at $35 for all patients with commercial insurance” on March 16.

They also both announced programs for uninsured people to receive insulin for $35 a month.

Most diabetes patients need multiple vials of insulin per month, according to Dr. Robert Gabbay, chief scientist for the American Diabetes Association and multiple reports citing a figure of two or three vials per month. So under Newsom’s deal, it could potentially cost them $60 or $90 per month, which means California’s state insulin could cost patients $25 to $55 more every month than if they purchased the drug from Eli Lilly or Sanofi. (RELATED: California Passes Bill To Control Gas Prices)

Upon approval by the Food and Drug Administration, Civica will begin making insulin later this year under the CalRx label, Newsom said at the press conference.

“Doctors should be able to write prescriptions for housing the same way they do for insulin or antibiotics,” Newsom said in 2020.

Newsom’s office did not immediately respond to Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. Civica, Eli Lilly, and Sanofi did not immediately respond to Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

