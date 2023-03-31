RASHEED WALTERS: Americans Love An Underdog — That’s Why They’ll Flock To Donald Trump

In an unprecedented move, a Manhattan grand jury has indicted former President Donald Trump. This marks the first time in U.S. history that a former president has faced an indictment.

In countries governed by tyrannical leaders, authoritarian dictators, and autocratic despots, the elimination of political movements that oppose or challenge their oppressive regimes is a crucial objective. The strategy employed involves the arrest and imprisonment of the head of the political faction that is challenging the established order, with the aim of suppressing the movement’s momentum. Since 2016, this has been the objective of Democrats, get Donald Trump arrested and imprisoned by any means necessary. After seven years of attempts, they have gotten what they wanted with the assistance of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D).

Trump’s indictment is a poison arrow aimed at his reputation, seeking to stain his image in the eyes of the American people and obstruct his 2024 presidential campaign. Some Establishment Republicans are hoping the indictment will lure voters away from Trump’s MAGA movement. However, their hopes are as futile as a fish trying to swim upstream in a dry riverbed. (RELATED: PETER ROFF: Will Trump Take The High Road?)

Republican voters who have voted for Trump in the past have been questioning and doubting since his announcement in November 2022 if he is really committed to his 2024 campaign and if it’s time for the party to move on from him. The indictment has closed the door on all those concerns.

Donald Trump could have retired to his luxurious Mar-a-Lago estate. There, he could have spent his days playing golf, spending time with family and friends, and traveling the world to promote his hugely successful brand. Instead, Trump chose to trade a life of pleasure for a life of political martyrdom.

Trump’s unwavering dedication to becoming the 47th President of the United States, even in the face of possible imprisonment and excessive prosecution, showcases his immense courage and commitment, which will undoubtedly win over the vast majority of Republican primary voters, even the doubters.

While securing robust Republican backing is crucial during a primary, it is the independent voters who ultimately determine the outcome of a general election. Trump had trouble winning over independent voters in the 2020 election, which has led many of his opponents to think that this group could be his downfall.

President Biden’s shift away from America First policies such as energy independence, peace through strength, and border security has resulted in significant consequences such as high gas prices, inflation, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and an influx of illegal drugs, human trafficking, and immigrants into the United States. These issues are very compelling reasons for independents to support President Trump in the upcoming 2024 election.

Unfortunately, similar to the case with Republicans, despite the issues, there are still questions and doubts regarding Trump’s capabilities, despite his demonstrated track record as president. Independent voters believe that Trump frequently whines and complains about a system being rigged against him and believes in an imaginary boogie man deep state that has a witch hunt against him.

The recent indictment in New York validates that all of Trump’s claims of a corrupted and rigged system against not only him but the American people are true, and that his fight against this system is legitimate. The American people don’t want to see their nation turn into a banana republic and our sacred judicial system turn into a political kangaroo court.

Despite previous feelings of distrust, dislike, or disapproval of Donald Trump, American voters will resonate with one man’s plight against injustice and support Trump overwhelmingly in the 2024 presidential election. Every American loves an underdog story.

Rasheed Walters is an entrepreneur, political commentator and historian who resides in Boston. Follow him on Twitter @rasheednwalters.

