How An Underreported Story Could Decide 2024 Before It Even Happens

Former President Donald Trump took his 2020 election woes to courts across the country, including the Wisconsin Supreme Court. By one vote, Trump’s efforts were turned down in the state’s highest court – but Tuesday’s election could quite literally flip the balance of power in another contested election.

Wisconsin voters will head to the polls Tuesday to choose between liberal Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz and conservative Judge Daniel Kelly, who formerly served on the high court after Republican Gov. Scott Walker appointed him in 2016. Chief Justice Patience Drake Roggensack, a conservative leaning judge, is set to retire, meaning the court’s 4-3 conservative majority could flip.

But a flip in this court could mean the 2024 election is decided by a single state.

Throughout the 2020 election season, Trump’s campaign consistently argued that issues with mail-in ballot practices disenfranchised both voters and candidates as states created new practices without authority from state legislatures. The issue boiled over after Trump lost the election, prompting his campaign to launch several legal challenges.

Trump’s re-election campaign asked the court to disqualify more than 221,000 ballots in Milwaukee and Dane counties, arguing irregularities such as election clerks filling in information on ballots missing information violated state law, according to the campaign’s complaint. The state’s Elections Commission gave the clerks the go-ahead to fix the ballots, The Associated Press reported. The campaign also challenged votes from voters that declared themselves “indefinitely confined” which exempts them from having to provide voter identification.

Trump lost the state to President Joe Biden by roughly 21,000 votes.

In a 4-3 decision, the high court rejected the case on procedural grounds, arguing the case must go through lower courts first.

“I understand the impulse to immediately address the legal questions presented by this petition to ensure the recently completed election was conducted in accordance with the law,” conservative swing Justice Brian Hagedorn ruled. “But challenges to election results are also governed by law.”

Roggensack dissented and argued there was a time constraint present due to the impending certification of election results. (RELATED: President Donald Trump’s Campaign Makes Last Ditch Effort To Toss Out 50,000 Ballots In Wisconsin)

“Four justices of this court are ignoring that there are significant time constraints that may preclude our deciding significant legal issues that cry out for resolution by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.” Roggensack, joined by Justice Annette Ziegler, also argued the court should have heard the case and referred the fact finding to the lower courts, who could then report back to the high court.

Meanwhile, conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley called the majority’s decision a “death blow to democracy” in her dissent.

“The majority’s failure to act leaves an indelible stain on our most recent election. It will also profoundly and perhaps irreparably impact all local, statewide, and national elections going forward, with grave consequences to the State of Wisconsin and significant harm to the rule of law.”

The stakes of this election are extremely high – and so is the funding. Protasiewicz has outspent Kelly, according to ABC News, with both campaigns throwing roughly $42 million in ad spending alone.

“The campaign by far has the largest, biggest advantage, and has the entire campaign,” Wisconsin GOP Strategist Brandon Scholz said, according to ABC News. “Other than probably the really diehard Kelly supporters, it has always been an uphill climb for the Kelly campaign.”

But it’s not just heightened tensions around the finances. Kelly has warned that Protasiewicz will allow her personal values to infringe on her ability to rule.

“Never before has a judicial candidate openly campaigned on the specific intent to set herself above the law, to put her thumb on the scales of justice to ensure the results satisfy her personal interests rather than the commands of law,” Kelly said during an election party, according to The Washington Post. “If we do not resist this assault on our Constitution and our liberties, we will lose the rule of law and find ourselves with the rule of Janet.”

Protasiewicz’ campaign manager denied the allegations and said Protasiewicz would “vigorously defend our constitutional freedoms and women’s right to make her own decision when it comes to abortion,” according to the Wisconsin Public Radio.