EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Hindu Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Explains Why He Won’t Stop Talking About God

Hindu Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy explained to Daily Caller editor Grayson Quay in an exclusive interview why he constantly talks about God.

Ramaswamy said equality is created in the Christian image of God and outlined the importance of faith in the U.S. He warned that American culture has become a religious society of “woke” cults and “climatism.” He said the U.S. can unite by prioritizing faith and family. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Vivek Ramaswamy Says He Wanted DeSantis For 2024, But…)