EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Vivek Ramaswamy Reveals Whether He’d Accept A VP Or Cabinet Position

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy revealed to Daily Caller editor Grayson Quay whether he would accept a cabinet position in a GOP administration if he were to lose the primary.

Ramaswamy is the founder of asset management firm Strive Asset Management, which strives to depoliticize corporate America and fight the environmental, social and governance investing movement. With no prior political experience, Ramaswamy announced his presidential bid in February. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Vivek Ramaswamy Says He Wanted DeSantis For 2024, Until…)