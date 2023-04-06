Democrat Likens Ban On Males Competing In Female Sports To Crucifixion

A Kansas Democratic lawmaker equated Wednesday’s vote to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto on a bill to bar male athletes from competing in female sports to the crucifixion of Jesus, The Heartlander reported.

Kelly vetoed the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” on March 17, but it was officially overridden through a 84-40 House vote and 28-12 vote in the Senate. Democratic state Sen. and Minority Leader Dinah Sykes said that the ban was crucifying transgender athletes and likened it to the crucifixion of Jesus, The Heartlander, a Missouri-based news outlet, reported. (RELATED: Pastor Compares Nashville Shooter’s Trans Identity To Jesus’ Crucifixion)

“This is Holy Week,” Sykes reportedly said during the Senate vote. “And it’s a week, if you are a Christian, Jesus was crucified. And what we are doing is crucifying a target of our population. And I vote no.”

Democratic state Sen. and Minority Whip Pat Pettey appeared to agree with the statement by standing to concur with the remarks, according to The Heartlander. In the House, state Rep. Susan Ruiz told Republican colleagues that they were “full of shit” after the vote, Fox News reported.

The “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” will take effect on July 1. It applies to both K-12 and collegiate athletics, according to its text.

Kelly wrote in her veto message that the bill was about “politics” and that the legislature should not intervene with the Kansas State High School Activities Association.

“It won’t increase test scores. It won’t help any kids read or write. It won’t help any teachers prepare our kids for the real world,” she wrote. “Here’s what this bill would actually do: harm the mental health of our students. That’s exactly why Republican governors have joined me in vetoing similar bills.”

Republican Govs. Spencer Cox of Utah and Eric Holcomb of Indiana both vetoes bills to bar male from competing in female sports in 2022.

House Republicans assured that the bill “protects the rights of female athletes in the state” in a statement issued Wednesday morning, local channel FOX4 reported.

“House Republicans are united in our commitment to defending the intention of Title IX,” the statement read. “We proudly stand with the female athletes across Kansas in their pursuit of athletic awards, opportunities, and scholarships and believe they deserve every chance at success afforded to their male counterparts.”

Sykes, Pettey and Ruiz did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

