Sacramento Police Respond To Active Shooter And Hostage Situation, 3 People Injured

At least three people were injured in the Roseville suburb of Sacramento, California, early Thursday afternoon, as police responded to an active shooter and hostage situation.

Among those injured were a 71-year-old woman, a responding officer and the suspect, according to a police report. The suspect was transported to Mercy San Juan hospital via ambulance after he was shot by police, according to reporting by journalist Matthew Keys. Details on the state of other victims are scarce, but the Roseville Police Department confirmed in a tweet that the area is safe. Officials are still encouraging residents to avoid the area as more information emerges.

While the situation was unfolding, the nearby area was placed under lockdown, including the local aquatic center and library, and authorities asked parents not to pick up their children, according to CBS Sacramento. Multiple sources took video of the extraordinary police presence, showing lines of police cars on the street. Officers testified that the man was “[a]rmed with a pistol and taking shots at officers,” The Sacramento Bee reported. (RELATED: Bodycam Footage Shows Nashville Cops Taking Out Trans Shooter)

There is a heavy police presence on Pleasant Grove Boulevard near Fire Station #5 in Roseville. pic.twitter.com/nyQEOau0bh — CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) April 6, 2023

Police deployed several armored vehicles in order to make contact with the shooter at 1:15 p.m. and successfully detained him at 1:25 p.m., according to The Sacramento Bee. During that time, a nearby resident heard three to four shots fired, CBS Sacramento reported.

Dozens of law enforcement remained on the scene after the incident and ensure that the area was safe, according to The Sacramento Bee.