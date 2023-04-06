COVID-19 Conspiracy Theorist Rebekah Jones’ Son Arrested For Allegedly Threatening School Shooting

The 13-year-old son of failed Democratic congressional candidate and COVID-19 conspiracy theorist Rebekah Jones was arrested in Florida after allegedly threatening to shoot up Holley Navarre Middle School and stab students who had angered him, according to The Pensacola News Journal.

Jones was lauded in mainstream media as a whistleblower, a title she still claims in her Twitter bio, in 2020 after she claimed she was fired from her Florida Department of Health job for refusing to alter COVID-19 data to make the state’s virus response look better; her accusations have since been debunked. Following her son’s arrest, she suggested Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been personally involved in the arrest as an act of retaliation against her in a viral tweet viewed more than 13 million times. (RELATED: Rebekah Jones Ordered To Pay $20K In ‘Deferred Prosecution Agreement’)

My family is not safe. My son has been taken on the gov’s orders, and I’ve had to send my husband and daughter out of state for their safety. THIS is the reality of living in DeSantis’ Florida. There is no freedom here. Only retaliatory rule by a fascist who wishes to be king — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) April 6, 2023

“My family is not safe,” she wrote. “My son has been taken on the gov’s orders, and I’ve had to send my husband and daughter out of state for their safety. THIS is the reality of living in DeSantis’ Florida. There is no freedom here. Only retaliatory rule by a fascist who wishes to be king.”

Jones’ son allegedly shared numerous threatening messages on social media about a planned school shooting, according to an incident report Santa Rosa police released to the Journal.

“I want to shoot up the school,” he allegedly said, along with “If I get a gun I’m gonna shoot up hnms lol.”

“Okay so it’s been like 3-4 weeks since I got on my new antidepressants and they aren’t working but they’re suppose to by now so I have no hope in getting better so why not kill the losers at school,” he allegedly wrote.

He also told one of his friends he had planned to shoot up the school the week before spring break, but that he had postponed it to March 31, according to the Journal.

Jones shared a link to her online personal fundraising account alongside her tweets Thursday, explaining that she had not yet set up a fund specifically for this incident, but people could donate to her “whistleblower” fund.

13-year-old son of Rebekah Jones, whistleblower who clashed with DeSantis, arrested over memes https://t.co/gQqCP76k6u — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) April 6, 2023

The Miami Herald claimed in a Thursday headline that the minor had been arrested for “memes.”

Jones pushed a conspiracy theory that the DeSantis administration cooked the books on Florida’s COVID-19 response. After being fired for disrupting the department’s operations, Jones created her own COVID-19 dashboard with inflated statistics and collected hundreds of thousands of dollars through GoFundMe.

Jones did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

