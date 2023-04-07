Car Attack In Tel Aviv Kills 1, Injures 7

One tourist was killed and seven others were injured in a Tel Aviv car attack Friday, The Time of Israel reported.

Surveillance footage shows the car speeding before it veers off the road, hitting a group of people and then flipping over.

Surveillance camera footage shows the deadly car-ramming attack in Tel Avivpic.twitter.com/xxjWO3wUDu — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) April 7, 2023

The suspected driver, identified as Yousef Abu Jaber, was “neutralized” by responding officers after allegedly attempting to attack officers with a firearm, Reuters reported. Jaber, 45, is reportedly a resident of Kafr Qasim and has no prior security offenses, according to The Times of Israel.

The tourist killed was identified by Italian authorities as Alessandro Parini, a 35-year-old resident of Rome, Italy, according to The Times of Israel. Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani labeled the incident as a “cowardly attack,” expressing his “firm condemnation of terrorism”.

The attack underscored a series of violence in Israel, as it comes only one day after Lebanon fired dozens of rockets into Israeli territory and a few days after violence at the al-Aqsa mosque. (RELATED: Rockets From Lebanon Pummel Israel In Largest Escalation In 15 Years)

A separate shooting of two British-Israeli women on Friday near a West Bank settlement was reported by the BBC. The U.K. foreign office said they were “saddened” by the news. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he is calling reserve forces of Israeli border police to “confront the terror attacks,” NBC reported.

No groups have claimed responsibility for either attack. Hamas has praised both, calling the West Bank attack a “retaliation for the crimes committed by Israel in the West Bank and the Al-Aqsa mosque,” NBC News reported.