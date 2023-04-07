‘Toxic And Poisonous’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Laura Loomer Amid News Of Trump Campaign Offer

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed Laura Loomer on social media amid reports that the Trump campaign was considering hiring the controversial political activist.

In Nov. 2022, Loomer accused Greene of trying to “undermine” Trump’s 2024 presidential bid, and in December, Loomer criticized Greene for backing Kevin McCarthy in his campaign to become speaker of the House. Loomer claimed that, in personal text messages, Greene had called McCarthy “stupid” and asked for help finding “dirt” on his supposed extramarital affairs to keep him from becoming speaker. (RELATED: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Hits Back At New York City Mayor Eric Adams For Telling Her To Be On ‘Best Behavior’)

Laura Loomer is mentally unstable and a documented liar.

She can not be trusted.

She spent months lying about me and attacking me just because I supported Kevin McCarthy for Speaker and after I had refused to endorse her last election cycle.

She loves the alleged FBI… pic.twitter.com/1D78hU59Z0

— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 7, 2023

On Friday, The New York Times reported that Trump had told his aides to hire Loomer, who has a history of making inflammatory anti-Muslim remarks.

When the news initially broke, Greene took to Twitter to criticize Trump’s decision, casting aspersions on Loomer’s character and questioning her judgment.

“Laura Loomer is mentally unstable and a documented liar. She can not be trusted,” Greene tweeted, “She spent months lying about me and attacking me just because I supported Kevin McCarthy for Speaker and after I had refused to endorse her last election cycle.” Loomer ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2020 and 2022 and plans to run again in 2024.

Greene also implied that she would reach out to former President Donald Trump to advise him against giving her a position within his campaign.

“Never hire or do business with a liar,” Greene posted. “Liars are toxic and poisonous to everything they touch. I’ll make sure he knows.”

In an updated version of the story, the Times noted that its initial report “ignited a firestorm among some of Mr. Trump’s most vocal conservative supporters, and by late Friday, a high-ranking campaign official said Ms. Loomer was no longer going to be hired.”