Men Convicted Of Killing Famous Rapper XXXTentacion Sentenced To Life In Prison

The three men convicted of killing famous rapper XXXTentacion have been sentenced to life in prison, TMZ reported Thursday.

The rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was shot and killed June 18, 2018, near Miami, Florida. Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome were all convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery in March, and were sentenced to life in prison in April, according to TMZ.

The shooting took place at Riva Motorsports in southeast Florida, and prosecutors believe the incident was connected to a robbery, the outlet reported. The convicted killers allegedly escaped with a Louis Vuitton bag containing $50,000.

Surveillance cameras from the motorcycle dealership along with cell phone footage later helped prosecutors identify the men during the trial, according to TMZ. The cell phone video allegedly showed them flashing $100 bills after the murder. (RELATED: 3 Men Convicted In Murder Of Prominent Artist XXXTentacion)

XXXTentacion’s killers will spend the rest of their lives behind bars, and as far as the rapper’s mother is concerned … they better sleep with one eye open, as they’ll be massive targets. https://t.co/gbXk29DG4j — TMZ (@TMZ) April 7, 2023

A fourth man, Robert Allen, was arrested in 2022 and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges. Allen testified against the other men as the trial’s first witness, but could still face life behind bars for his purported involvement in the shooting, according to CBS News.

The late rapper was accused of aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation and witness tampering before his death, Variety reported. He had pleaded not guilty to the allegations.