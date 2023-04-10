Biden Signs Republican-Led Bill Ending COVID-19 Emergency

President Joe Biden signed a Republican-led bill Monday ending the COVID-19 national emergency.

The measure passed the Senate for the third time in March in a vote of 68-23, making its way to the president’s desk. At the time, a White House official reportedly stated that Biden would sign the bill despite being “strongly” in opposition.

The bill consists of a sole sentence directing the national COVID-19 emergency declared on March 13, 2020, to be “terminated.”

One of the bill’s main sponsors, Republican Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall, called on Biden to end the “authoritarian” emergency powers instated at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Emergency powers are given to the Executive branch, so the Commander in Chief has the flexibility to quickly act in the event of a crisis. That declaration was appropriate in 2020, but it’s time for the proper constitutional checks and balances to be restored; it’s time to end any and all authoritarian control and unilateral spending decisions without Congressional consent,” Marshall said. (RELATED: Biden Sets Date To End COVID Emergency)

The White House had previously set its own date to end the COVID-19 emergency on May 11.