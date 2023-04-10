REPORT: 13-Year-Old Takes Car Out For ‘Joyride,’ Allegedly Kills A Grandmother

A 13-year-old boy in California may be facing felony vehicular manslaughter charges after an alleged joyride in his family car ended with a fiery three-vehicle crash that killed a grandmother, CBS Sacramento reports.

Officers from the Woodland Police Department observed a vehicle driving erratically in a 25 mph zone Saturday, according to CBS Sacramento. The driver — allegedly the 13-year-old boy — reportedly refused to comply when officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, ostensibly leading police on a chase.

During the pursuit, the teen reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into two other vehicles in an intersection. The impact caused two of the vehicles involved in the collision to catch fire, injuring nearly a dozen people and killing a grandmother named Tina Vital, CBS Sacramento reported. Vital was with two of her children and a 5-year-old grandchild at the time of the crash, according to the outlet.

Police say a fiery crash that killed one person Saturday was caused by a 13-year-old out for a joyride in the family car. https://t.co/zNvX2wQIDL — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 10, 2023



“Unfortunately kids are young and they do not see their actions have consequences,” Woodland Police Sgt. Victoria Danzl told the outlet in a separate article. “Unfortunately, today this was pretty significant.” (RELATED: Underage ‘Joyride’ Carjackings Represent Rising Challenge For DC-Area Law Enforcement)

Ten people were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries, CBS Sacramento reported. Among them were three children, including the 13-year-old suspect, according to the outlet.

Police subsequently brought the 13-year-old into custody and booked the teen on charges of “vehicular manslaughter with negligence and evading with injuries,” the department announced at roughly 2:25 a.m. Sunday, according to the outlet. He will be transported to Yolo County Juvenile Hall upon his release from the hospital.