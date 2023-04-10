‘It’s Shocking’: Career Day Presenter Arrested For Slapping Middle-Schooler

An Oregon middle school’s career day went wrong on Friday after a presenter slapped a student in the face.

Lakeridge Middle School hosted a career day to give students an opportunity to learn about a variety of different careers to pursue. During her presentation, 43-year-old Ellen J. Sawo became upset with students, yelling profanities and slapping one of the students in the face, according to authorities.

Prior to Lake Oswego Police Department’s (LOPD) arrival at the scene, Sawo left the school. She was later arrested for harassment and is being held at the Clackamas County Jail, authorities said in a news release. (RELATED: Professor Says He ‘Would Burn’ Down Florida College In Resignation Letter)

“It’s shocking,” LOPD spokesperson Tom Harper told Fox 12. “I’ve worked in Lake Oswego for almost 25 years and I am not familiar with this kinda thing ever happening in my time there.”

Lake Oswego woman arrested after slapping a student during career day presentation. Read more here: https://t.co/igoJgM4Dt5 pic.twitter.com/WedovCCpiM — Lake Oswego Police (@LOPolice) April 8, 2023

“The day is supposed to be a day about learning about different careers and getting kids excited about what possibilities there are for them in the future,” Harper told Fox 12. “Unfortunately, this is probably going to be a day that they won’t forget for a while for unfortunate reasons.”

Police say the student who was slapped is not injured. Lakeridge principal Dr. Kurt Schultz informed families that the incident was reported to police and said a counselor visited the class to address the situation.

“I am sorry that your child experienced this on what should be an exciting and enriching day for students. The subsequent six presentations for your child’s advisory class went smoothly. We are proud of the mature way students conducted themselves throughout the day,” wrote Schultz.

Lakeridge Middle School did not immediately respond to Daily Caller’s request for comment.