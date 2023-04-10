EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Elise Stefanik Introduces Legislation To Protect Single-Sex Organizations On College Campuses

Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik recently introduced legislation that aims to protect men- and women-only organizations in higher education.

The Daily Caller first obtained the legislation, titled the Freedom of Association in Higher Education Act, that will specifically make sure colleges and universities cannot force operational policies or restrictions on single-sex organizations, including on the timing of recruitment. It will also protect single-sex spaces on and off campuses by allowing single-sex organizations to create the definition of their own membership criteria and more.

“I will always stand up for Constitutional rights across America and on college campuses where they are under threat,” Stefanik told the Caller before introducing the legislation. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Reps. Stefanik, Crawford Introduce Bill To Protect U.S. Agricultural Land From Foreign Adversaries)

The bill was officially introduced March 30.

“I am proud to lead the effort to protect single-sex organizations on college campuses, so they can continue to thrive and support our next generation of leaders. All college students, including those from New York’s 21st District, should have the opportunity to join communities that help them flourish and grow, but this is undermined when students in single-sex organizations can be discriminated against purely because they joined these organizations. My legislation will protect students’ rights to free association and uphold access to the unique and supportive environments that can be fostered through single-sex organizations,” she added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Murphy, House Republicans Introduce Legislation To Protect Free Speech On College Campuses)

Republican Iowa Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks is a cosponsor of the legislation.

Protecting free speech has been an issue House Republicans have continued to focus on. In early April, Republican North Carolina Rep. Greg Murphy and other House Republicans introduced two pieces of legislation aimed to protect free speech on college campuses and universities in the United States.