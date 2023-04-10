‘I’ll Tell Them Where To Stick It’: NYC Shames Litterers In New Ad Campaign

The New York City Department of Sanitation unveiled a new ad campaign on Monday, attempting to shame New Yorkers into picking up their trash.

“If you litter, you’re garbage,” the DSNY declared in its We ♥ NY marketing campaign, the first major anti-littering marketing campaign in over 15 years, according to EyeWitness News.

And, If You Litter, You’re Garbage! 🗑️ See a #GarbageNewYorker? Tell ’em where to stick it! You’ll be able to see these on bus shelters and LinkNYC kiosks around the City the rest of this month. Learn more at: https://t.co/tEJePBQEDB pic.twitter.com/xJcwDZAPPQ — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) April 10, 2023

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also lent his voice to the cause, declaring that his administration “has committed to ‘Get Stuff Clean,’ and our strategy is working, but we need everyone to do their part, and that’s what this campaign is all about.” (RELATED: 88 People Died On New York City Subway’s Tracks In 2022)

The Get Stuff Clean initiative is a city-wide project set to invest $14.5 million this year in rat extermination, fighting illegal dumping and more in the effort to clean up the city, according to NYC.gov.

DNSY Commissioner Jessica Tisch was more pointed than Adams. “All I know is, if I see someone littering, I’ll tell them where to stick it,” she said.