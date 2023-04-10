Virginia Grand Jury Indicts Mother Of 6-Year-Old Boy Accused Of Shooting Teacher

A Virginia grand jury voted to indict the mother of a 6-year-old boy accused of shooting his teacher in early January, the state’s attorney general (AG) announced Monday.

The Newport News grand jury charged Deja Taylor with felony child neglect and misdemeanor recklessly leaving a loaded firearm so as to endanger a child, according to a press release from Virginia AG Howard Gynn’s office. Taylor’s 6-year-old son is accused of shooting and endangering the life of his first grade teacher, Abigail Zwerner, at Richneck Elementary School on Jan. 6.

“Every criminal case is unique in its facts, and these facts support these charges, but our investigation into the shooting continues,” Gwynn said in the press release. “The safety and security of Newport News students is of utmost importance. The Special Grand Jury will investigate to determine whether additional charges against additional persons are justified by the facts and the law.”

“If the Special Grand Jury determines that additional persons are criminally responsible under the law, it can return additional indictments,” he continued.

.@CityofNN Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard Gwynn on grand jury indictments of Deja Taylor in connection with Richneck Elem. shooting: “Every criminal case is unique in its facts, and these facts support these charges, but our investigation into the shooting continues.” @WTKR3 — Zak Dahlheimer (@ZakDahlheimer) April 10, 2023

Gwynn previously confirmed in March that Taylor’s child would not be charged for the shooting given that he likely would not understand the charges brought forth, nor would he have the capability to stand trial due to his young age. The student reportedly struggles with behavioral issues that require a parent or guardian to attend class with him, although no one was allegedly present with him during the week of the shooting.

The attorney of the boy’s family, James Ellenson, said the gun used in the shooting had been legally purchased by Taylor and secured, according to the Associated Press.

Zwerner suffered serious injuries after being shot in her left hand and upper chest, and has undergone multiple surgeries since the incident. She has also undergone occupational therapy to be able to properly use her hand, Zwerner told “Today” show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie in March. (RELATED: ‘I Try To Stay Positive’: Teacher Allegedly Shot By Six-Year-Old Student Breaks Silence)

The Newport News Police Department and Gwynn’s office conducted the investigation into the case, according to the press release.